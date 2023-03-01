UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's Ruling Party Candidate Tinubu Elected President

Published March 01, 2023



ABUJA, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared the winner of the country's presidential elections.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, garnered 8.7 million votes in the race held from Feb.

25-26, according to Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar received 6.9 million votes while Labor Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi got 6.1 million.

In Nigeria, which has a population of around 206 million, 18 candidates vied for the presidency.

