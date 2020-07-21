Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Nigerian senators on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding military chiefs resign for failing to stem widespread insecurity.

Africa's most populous nation is struggling with a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast and bloody attacks by armed gangs in the northwest.

"The Senate has called on the Service Chiefs to step aside over the deteriorating security situation in the country," the senate president's office said in a statement.

The military top brass has faced widespread criticism over the bloodshed despite claims the armed forces are bringing the situation under control.

President Muhammadu Buhari has stuck by Chief of Staff Tukur Buratai in the face of repeated demands for him to go.

Buhari's office insisted that sacking the military bosses remained a "presidential prerogative" and the leader "will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times".

Nigeria's army has also sustained heavy losses.

Earlier this month jihadist fighters linked to the so-called Islamic State group killed dozens of troops in the northeast of the country, while on Saturday at least 23 soldiers were killed in an ambush by armed criminals in Katsina state, in the northwest.

The insurgency launched by Boko Haram jihadists 10 years ago in northeast Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and forced around two million from their homes.