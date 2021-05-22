UrduPoint.com
Nigeria's Top Army Commander Killed In Air Crash: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Nigeria's top army commander killed in air crash: official

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Nigeria's top-ranking army commander General Ibrahim Attahiru was killed on Friday when his plane crashed in the country's north, an air force spokesman said.

Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January in a shakeup of the top military command to better fight surging violence and a more than decade-long insurgency.

Attahiru was killed when the aircraft crashed in northern Kaduna state, air force spokesman confirmed.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

