(@FahadShabbir)

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Campaigning around the country for Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of Saturday's election for the country's top job, former vice president Atiku Abubakar is treading a familiar path.

This week's election will be the wealthy 76-year-old's sixth attempt in three decades to claim the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

Vying for the top job in Africa's most populous country, Abubakar will face his main rivals Bola Tinubu from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and Peter Obi, the surprise third frontrunner from the Labour Party.

Born in the northeastern state of Adamawa, in a town close to Cameroon, Abubakar is Muslim and from the Fulani ethnic group, as is current president Muhammadu Buhari, 79, who steps down after completing his two terms.

Despite a humble background and having a father opposed to Western education, Abubakar -- widely known as "Atiku" in Nigeria -- eventually enrolled in school and university before embarking on a successful career.

Throughout his life, he has displayed a passion for English football team Arsenal, a love of spicy jollof rice, and the music of Fela Kuti. But he is better known as a dogged politician and rich businessman.

In the 70s and 80s, Abubakar rose through the ranks of the customs service, before moving to the private sector, developing businesses in oil, agriculture and other sectors.

He turned to politics in the 90s, during Nigeria's military rule, and ran for governor of his home state as soon as a civilian government was restored.

Despite winning that election, he instead accepted to become vice-presidential candidate to Olusegun Obasanjo. They won, and Abubakar held the deputy executive role until 2007.