Nigeria's Youth Set To Shape The Outcome Of Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Nigeria's youth set to shape the outcome of elections

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Nigerian tech entrepreneur Fred Oyetayo relocated to Britain last year, but the 29-year-old plans to fly back home to cast his vote in presidential elections on Saturday.

"We all want change," he told AFP, blaming Nigeria's current and past leaders for the country's myriad problems, from a disastrous economy to the biggest security crisis in years.

Despite the stream of grim developments in Africa's most populous nation, millions of energetic, creative, and successful young people are itching for the country to advance.

Almost 40 percent of registered voters are under the age of 35 and many are hoping to finally trigger change by casting a ballot to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after his two terms allowed by the constitution.

"For the first time we have the usual terrible people and a good person," said 28-year-old Temidayo Oniosun who works in the space industry and has invested in dozens of early-stage startups.

That "good" person according to the Lagos-based entrepreneur is 61-year-old Peter Obi, who represents the first credible challenge the country's main two parties have ever had.

The ruling party's candidate is 70-year-old Bola Tinubu while the main opposition's candidate is 76-year-old Atiku Abubakar.

Both are perceived by many as being corrupt though they have never been convicted of any charges and both deny any wrongdoing.

Successful young professionals are not the only ones supporting Obi, who is also popular with students, a large pool of 26 million registered voters.

On the campus of the University of Abuja in the capital, Brandon Okori and Daniel Ononaye are rushing to their political science class.

"I am definitely voting (for) Obi," said 23-year-old Okori, while his friend Ononaye, 22, nods and adds: "Obi is not there for the money or the power, like the two others." A combination of factors have energised Nigeria's youth in these elections. For one, economic hardship has reached extreme levels, with months of university strikes and youth unemployment at more than 40 percent, leading to a rise in criminality.

There is also a newfound belief that young people's voice matters, especially since youth-led protests erupted in late 2020.

For the first time since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, young people massively took to the streets across the country, demonstrating in a peaceful and organised way against police brutality and demanding better governance.

The movement was violently repressed, revealing "the ruptured social contract between the Nigerian state and society," according to Leena Koni Hoffmann, a fellow at the British think tank Chatham House.

