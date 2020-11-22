Nightmare debut for Prandelli as Fiorentina fall to Benevento

Florence, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Cesare Prandelli had a nightmare start as coach of struggling Fiorentina with a 1-0 home defeat on Sunday to promoted Benevento who ended their four-match losing streak.

Former Italy coach Prandelli returned to the Tuscany side after a decade when Giuseppe Iachini was sacked, but could not stop the 'Viola' falling to their fourth defeat in eight games.

To add to Prandelli's woes French midfielder Franck Ribery went off injured just before half-time with Italian Giacomo Bonaventura pulling up during the warm-up.

Ribery looked to have picked up a thigh problem, the latest injury for the 37-year-old since his arrival in Italy last season.

Riccardo Improta scored his first Serie A goal for Benevento after 52 minutes, slotting in a Gabriele Moncini cross after a Cristiano Biraghi defending error.

Dusan Vlahovic missed a chance to grab a point five minutes from time his back-heel strike being denied by the Benevento goalkeeper.

Fiorentina, without a win in three games, slip to 14th in the Serie A table, just behind Benevento, who move into 13th after their third win of the season.

The win was a boost for Filippo Inzaghi's side before next weekend's game at home against champions Juventus.

Fiorentina next travel to Serie A leaders AC Milan, who play at third-placed Napoli later on Sunday.