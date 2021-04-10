UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nike Agrees To Settlement With 'Satan Shoe' Maker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Nike agrees to settlement with 'Satan Shoe' maker

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The company behind the "Satan Shoes" released in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X has settled with Nike over the sneakers the corporate giant said were trademark infringement.

MSCHF, the Brooklyn studio that developed 666 pairs of customized Nike Air Max 97s -- complete with an apparent drop of human blood in the midsole -- issued a voluntary recall for the kicks.

In a Friday email the company offered a full refund of the original retail price and shipping costs to customers who purchased either the Satan Shoes or the previously released "Jesus Shoes" -- which contained holy water in the sole.

The Satan Shoes went for $1,018 each.

"We have agreed to settle the lawsuit," the MSCHF email read. "As part of the settlement, Nike has asked us, and we have agreed, to initiate a recall in order to remove the Satan Shoes and the Jesus Shoes from circulation.

" "This is a voluntary recall: it is totally within your rights to choose whether to return your Satan Shoes or Jesus Shoes." The Satan Shoes sold out almost instantly when they dropped late last month.

Their release triggered controversy from some American conservatives, especially those already incensed by artist Lil Nas X's lusty video for the song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" whose release was affiliated with the shoes.

Nike alleged in Federal court documents that the sneakers prompted boycott calls against them from offended consumers, who erroneously associate the sneaker giant with the bloody soled-shoes due to their trademark swoosh symbol.

Details of the settlement beyond the recall were not disclosed.

"The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them," a Nike spokesperson said in a statement.

Related Topics

Water Company Montero Price From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

9 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.