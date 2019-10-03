Nike did not 'systematically dope' runners: CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Nike never participated in efforts to "systematically dope" runners, CEO Mark Parker said in an email obtained by AFP Wednesday after sponsored coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping.

"Nike did not participate in any effort to systematically dope any runners ever; the very idea makes me sick," Parker wrote in the email sent to employees on Tuesday following the revelations about the athletics coach.