UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nike Earnings Jump As Direct Selling Push Pays Off

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:41 AM

Nike earnings jump as direct selling push pays off

New York, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :sports giant Nike reported a jump in quarterly earnings Tuesday as increased marketing investments paid off with strong pricing of direct-to-consumer offerings and huge growth in China.

The footwear and apparel company, which has beefed up its "Nike Direct" business through smartphone applications and other programs, achieved higher sales in all regions.

Net income for the quarter ending August 31 was $1.4 billion, up 25 percent from the year-ago period thanks to higher gross profit margins.

Revenues climbed seven percent to $10.7 billion The biggest jump in sales was in China, where revenues rose 22 percent to $1.

7 billion compared with the 2018 period.

The company has said previously that it has seen no negative hit to its standing with Chinese consumers from the prolonged US-China trade war.

"Our targeted strategic investments are accelerating Nike's digital transformation and extending our competitive advantage," said Chief Financial Officer Andy Campion.

"Even amidst the increasingly volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we expect our unrelenting focus on better serving the consumer to continue fueling strong, broad-based growth across our global portfolio."Shares of Nike surged 5.3 percent to $91.77 in after-hours trading.

Related Topics

Sports Business China Company August 2018 All From Billion

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.