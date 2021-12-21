Nike earnings rise despite lower sales in China

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Nike reported increased quarterly profits on higher sales in North America on Monday even as supply chain woes in Asia dented results in China and other markets.

The sports giant, which had warned previously of a drag from elevated shipping costs as well as outages at key Asian factories due to Covid-19 restrictions, said results in North America and the Europe-Middle East-Africa region benefited from higher levels of inventory already in transit at the start of the quarter.

Results were also boosted by stronger pricing as the company ramps up direct sales to consumers.

But sales fell in both Greater China and the Asia Pacific & Latin America divisions, with Nike citing "lower levels of available inventory resulting from Covid-19 factory closures."Net income rose seven percent to $1.3 billion on a one percent increase in revenues to $11.3 billion for the quarter ending November 30.

Shares rose 3.5 percent to $162.42 in after-hours trading.