UrduPoint.com

Nike Says Will Permanently Leave Russian Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Nike says will permanently leave Russian market

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Nike said Thursday it will be permanently leaving the Russian market and will not reopen its stores after temporarily shuttering them shortly after Moscow started a military campaign in Ukraine.

The US sports apparel giant is among a growing list of Western companies -- including McDonald's and Starbucks -- that decided to pull out of Russia over Ukraine.

"Nike Inc. made a decision to leave the Russian market...

The Nike stores were temporarily closed recently and will not reopen," the company said in a statement.

It added that its website and app will no longer be available in the country.

Last month, Nike said it will not be renewing licensing agreements with Russian retailers.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, triggering unprecedented sanctions and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including H and M, Adidas and Ikea.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Vladimir Putin February Market

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

10 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

32 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.