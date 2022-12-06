UrduPoint.com

Nike Splits With NBA Star Irving After Anti-Semitism Row

Published December 06, 2022

Nike splits with NBA star Irving after anti-Semitism row

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Nike said Monday it has parted ways with Kyrie Irving after the NBA star sparked a firestorm by posting a link to an anti-Semitic film.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete," a spokesman for the company told AFP.

The sponsorship deal came under pressure last month, when the sportswear giant suspended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets' point guard.

That came after the team suspended Irving for at least five games citing his "failure to disavow anti-Semitism" either on social media or in meetings with reporters.

Irving had been under scrutiny since a social media post in which he offered a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" -- a 2018 film widely condemned for containing a range of anti-Semitic tropes.

