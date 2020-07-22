UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nike To Cut Jobs, Boost Direct-to-consumer Venture

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Nike to cut jobs, boost direct-to-consumer venture

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Nike said Wednesday it expects to cut jobs as it announced a slew of new executive appointments to accelerate direct-to-consumer initiatives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports giant did not estimate the headcount hit, but said it expects "a net loss of jobs across the company," resulting in one-time expenses of $250-$300 million.

"We are announcing changes today to transform Nike faster, accelerate against our biggest growth opportunities and extend our leadership position," said Chief Executive John Donahoe.

"Now is the right time to build on Nike's strengths and elevate a group of experienced, talented leaders who can help drive the next phase of our growth.

" Before COVID-19, Nike had invested heavily in recent years in upgrading smartphone applications and other tech-focused programs amid the decline in brick-and-mortar retail and surging activity in e-commerce channels.

But the upheaval of the coronavirus has sped up those trends. Nike said the new structure would be "nimbler" and "flatter" and lead to a streamlining of its corporate leadership team.

Among the appointments, Nike tapped Craig Williams, president of the Jordan Brand, and G. Scott Uzzell, president of Converse, to join the executive leadership team reporting to Donahoe.

Related Topics

Sports Company Lead Craig Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

46 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

TikTok committed to ensure safety of users: Spokes ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.