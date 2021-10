Tokyo, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, as shares were sold on concerns about US interest rates.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.05 percent, or 293.25 points, to end at 27,528.87, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.30 percent, or 5.84 points, to 1,941.91.