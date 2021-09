Nikkei closes down more than 2.1% on global market jitters

Tokyo, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2.1 percent on Wednesday, extending global market jitters as traders worried about fears of a US debt default.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 2.12 percent, or 639.67 points, to close at 29,544.29, while the broader Topix index lost 2.09 percent, or 43.48 points, to 2,038.29.