Nikos Christodoulides elected president of Greek Cypriot administration

LEFKOSA,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Nikos Christodoulides was elected president of the Greek Cypriot administration Sunday.

Christodoulides, a former foreign minister, beat career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, according to preliminary results.

Christodoulides, 49, won the election with 51.92% of the vote compared with Mavroyiannis' 48.09% and became the eighth leader of the Greek Cypriot administration, Turkish news Agency-Cyprus (TAK) reported.

Christodoulides was foreign minister from 2018 to 2022 and served as government spokesman from 2014 to 2018.