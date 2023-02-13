UrduPoint.com

Nikos Christodoulides Elected President Of Greek Cypriot Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Nikos Christodoulides elected president of Greek Cypriot administration

LEFKOSA,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Nikos Christodoulides was elected president of the Greek Cypriot administration Sunday.

Christodoulides, a former foreign minister, beat career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, according to preliminary results.

Christodoulides, 49, won the election with 51.92% of the vote compared with Mavroyiannis' 48.09% and became the eighth leader of the Greek Cypriot administration, Turkish news Agency-Cyprus (TAK) reported.

Christodoulides was foreign minister from 2018 to 2022 and served as government spokesman from 2014 to 2018.

Related Topics

Election Vote Tak Sunday 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

8 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜Edge of Governmentâ€™ exhibitio ..

10 hours ago
 UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.