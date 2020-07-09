UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nile Dam Dispute Spills Onto Social Media

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Nile dam dispute spills onto social media

Cairo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :As Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan struggle to resolve a long-running dispute over Addis Ababa's mega-dam project on the Nile, some of their citizens are sparring online over their rights to the mighty waterway.

For nearly a decade, multiple rounds of talks between Cairo, Addis Ababa and Khartoum have failed to produce a deal over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Anxiety has mounted in downstream Sudan and Egypt, which fear for their vital water supplies after upstream Ethiopia declared plans to start filling Africa's largest dam reservoir in July.

As tensions have run high in the political arena, they have also amped up online.

In one widely viewed video originally shared on TikTok, an Ethiopian woman pours water from a pitcher into two cups representing Egypt and Sudan.

She fills Sudan's cup to the brim but only pours a trickle of water into Egypt's, before emptying the water back into the pitcher.

"This is my water. When I give you water, it's my call, not yours," she says.

In response, an Egyptian woman created a compilation of the video and one of her own in which she knocks down a dam-shaped block structure with the Ethiopian flag superimposed on it before triumphantly downing a cup of water.

The video had been viewed more than 55,000 times on Instagram by Wednesday.

Social media "platforms are powerful," said Wubalem Fekade, communications head at the intergovernmental ENTRO-Nile Basin Initiative.

"People on the social media platforms aren't accountable, so it's easy to disseminate unverified, incorrect, false, even conspiracy theories," he said.

But, he added hopefully, "when used creatively and judiciously, they can help defuse tensions".

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt Social Media Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan Cuban Peso July Women Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

8 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

10 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

8 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

8 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

10 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.