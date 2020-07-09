Nile dam dispute spills onto social media

Cairo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :As Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan struggle to resolve a long-running dispute over Addis Ababa's mega-dam project on the Nile, some of their citizens are sparring online over their rights to the mighty waterway.

For nearly a decade, multiple rounds of talks between Cairo, Addis Ababa and Khartoum have failed to produce a deal over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Anxiety has mounted in downstream Sudan and Egypt, which fear for their vital water supplies after upstream Ethiopia declared plans to start filling Africa's largest dam reservoir in July.

As tensions have run high in the political arena, they have also amped up online.

In one widely viewed video originally shared on TikTok, an Ethiopian woman pours water from a pitcher into two cups representing Egypt and Sudan.

She fills Sudan's cup to the brim but only pours a trickle of water into Egypt's, before emptying the water back into the pitcher.

"This is my water. When I give you water, it's my call, not yours," she says.

In response, an Egyptian woman created a compilation of the video and one of her own in which she knocks down a dam-shaped block structure with the Ethiopian flag superimposed on it before triumphantly downing a cup of water.

The video had been viewed more than 55,000 times on Instagram by Wednesday.

Social media "platforms are powerful," said Wubalem Fekade, communications head at the intergovernmental ENTRO-Nile Basin Initiative.

"People on the social media platforms aren't accountable, so it's easy to disseminate unverified, incorrect, false, even conspiracy theories," he said.

But, he added hopefully, "when used creatively and judiciously, they can help defuse tensions".