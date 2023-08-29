Open Menu

Nine Bodies Uncovered In East Brazil

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Nine bodies uncovered in east Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Nine bodies, including three children, were discovered on Monday in Salvador, capital of eastern Bahia state, Civil Police said.

The bodies, some charred, were left in two adjoining houses in the municipality of Mata de Sao Joao in Salvador's greater metropolitan area.

The bodies of two women with gunshot wounds were found in one house, while the remaining victims had been burnt and left in the other.

Civil Police said they did not rule out the possibility that the victims had been killed and set on fire to make identification difficult.

A 12-year-old survivor with burns on more than half of her body was also found. She was taken to a hospital in Salvador.

