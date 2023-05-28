UrduPoint.com

Nine Catering Companies Providing Three Meals Daily To Visiting Intending Hujjaj; Sial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Nine catering companies providing three meals daily to visiting intending Hujjaj; Sial

Madinah Munawwarah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A total of nine catering companies have been hired to provide three meals a day to the visiting pilgrims of the government Hajj Scheme, Chief Food Hajj operations Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Faiz Umer Sial told in an interview with APP here Sunday.

He mentioned that the catering companies were diligently offering high-quality meals, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, to pilgrims accommodated in different hotels.

Faiz Umer Sial said that the catering companies were providing quality food thrice a day including breakfast, lunch and dinner to pilgrims in different hotels. As part of the Ministry's commitment to providing the safest and healthiest food to pilgrims, a stringent approval process has been implemented, ensuring strict monitoring of food quality, he told.

He said, the food samples undergo meticulous analysis by experts who carefully evaluate the quality of ingredients, such as frying oils, hygiene materials and the safety of cooking equipment. This rigorous evaluation is an integral part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring a thorough preparation process, he added.

Designated officials have been deployed in the kitchen to closely monitor the entire process, from storing the meals to transporting the food in refrigerated units for distribution to pilgrims at their residences is under close scrutiny, he said adding, catering companies face fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 Saudi Riyals if they fail to comply with the agreed-upon item requirements.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 202 ..

Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 2024

36 minutes ago
 MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in P ..

MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.