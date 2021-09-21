UrduPoint.com

Nine Chad Villagers Killed In Jihadist Assault

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Nine Chad villagers killed in jihadist assault

N'Djamena, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Nine people have died in an attack on a village in the Lake Chad area that is plagued by violence led by jihadist groups, a local governor and an NGO said on Tuesday.

The region borders Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon and fighters from Boko Haram and a rival splinter group, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), have used it for years as a haven from which to attack troops and civilians.

"Elements from Boko Haram attacked Kadjigoroum and killed nine people and set fire to the village" on Sunday night, regional governor Mahamat Fadoul Mackaye told AFP by telephone.

Chadian authorities use the Boko Haram label to refer to both militant groups.

The head of a local NGO confirmed the attack and death toll at the village, asking not to be identified.

In August 26 soldiers died in a Boko Haram raid on marshy Lake Chad's Tchoukou Telia island, about 190 kilometres (120 miles) north of the capital N'Djamena.

In March 2020, 100 Chadian troops died in an attack on the lake's Bohoma peninsula, prompting an offensive the following month led by Chad's then president Idriss Deby Itno.

After pursuing the militants deep into Niger and Nigeria, Deby said there was "not a single jihadist anywhere" on the Chadian side of the lake region.

The attacks have however increased against the army and civilians.

Deby was killed in April 2021 during fighting against rebels in the north and was succeeded by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, at the head of a military junta.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Fire Militants Army Governor Died Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria March April August Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of dr ..

LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of drugs

3 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of pe ..

Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of people, employees of Balochistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minis ..

Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minister

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to ..

Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to visit in 2022: UK HC

3 minutes ago
 DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup len ..

DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup length

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.