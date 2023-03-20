UrduPoint.com

Nine Chinese Nationals Killed In Central African Republic

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Nine Chinese nationals killed in Central African Republic

Bambari, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Nine Chinese mine workers were killed in an attack in the Central African Republic, sparking a rare call on Monday from China's President Xi Jinping for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.

The attack by "armed men" happened at about 5:00 am near Bambari, said the central town's mayor Abel Matchipata.

Matchipata told AFP that "nine bodies and two wounded" had been counted, adding that the victims were Chinese workers at a site run by the Gold Coast Group, 25 kilometres (15 miles) from his town.

China's foreign ministry confirmed the toll, and Xi called on authorities in the Central African Republic to "severely punish" those behind the killings.

The president had ordered "an all-out effort to treat the wounded, handle the aftermath in a timely manner, severely punish perpetrators in accordance with the law, and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens", an unnamed China foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Local authorities did not release further details of the attack, nor was there any claim of responsibility.

The victims' bodies were transferred to a hospital in the capital Bangui, where Chinese ambassador Li Qinfeng and car Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo Temon attended, an AFP journalist said.

Civil conflict has hit the Central African Republic, one of the world's poorest countries, since 2013, when armed groups ousted president Francois Bozize.

In a statement on Sunday, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of rebel groups created in December 2020 to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera, denied any involvement in the attack.

In 2020, President Touadera called on Moscow to come to the aid of his debilitated army, after armed groups took control of two-thirds of the country and began an assault on Bangui.

Hundreds of Russian paramilitaries then joined the few hundred already present since 2018, repelling the rebel offensive and pushing them out of a large part of the territories and cities they controlled.

Xi is visiting Russia this week as Beijing seeks to claim a peacemaking role in that conflict.

Related Topics

Attack World Army Moscow Russia China Car Gold Coast Bambari Bangui Beijing Alliance Central African Republic SITE December Sunday 2018 2020 From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother ..

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother earth

12 minutes ago
 Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 pe ..

Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income familie ..

19 minutes ago
 India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

46 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to c ..

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministe ..

46 minutes ago
 ‘Hatta Ramadan Championship’ to kick off on 24 ..

‘Hatta Ramadan Championship’ to kick off on 24th March

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.