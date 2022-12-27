UrduPoint.com

Nine Daesh/ISIS Terror Suspects Arrested In Turkish Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Nine Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkish capital

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :At least nine people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in Türkiye's capital Ankara, security sources said on Tuesday.

They were caught in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh/ISIS terrorists in conflict zones, and a large number of digital materials and organizational documents were also seized in the raids, the sources said.

Operations are underway to nab one more suspect, the sources added. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

