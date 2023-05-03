UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead In Belgrade Elementary School Shooting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Belgrade, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday, the interior ministry said, as police arrested a teenage student suspected of carrying out the attack.

The incident rocked the Balkan nation, where school shootings are extremely rare and gun violence is uncommon.

The shooting occurred at 8:40 am (06:40 GMT) at an elementary school in Belgrade's downtown Vracar district.

"Eight children and a security guard were killed, while six children and one schoolteacher were wounded," the interior ministry said.

"All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy."

