Nine dead in Egypt fishing trip capsize

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Nine people drowned and at least four were missing Tuesday after a boat chartered for a family fishing trip capsized near Egypt's second city Alexandria, a security source said.

State newspaper Al-Ahram said a six-month-old infant was among the family members drowned in Lake Mariout, 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of Alexandria.

Six survivors are receiving treatment in local hospitals while emergency teams have been sent to the lake to search for the missing, the security source said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the capsize.