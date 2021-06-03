Nine dead in Ghana gold mine collapse: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Accra, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Nine people died in a gold mine collapse in northern Ghana this week, police said Thursday as rescue operation continues.

Accidents in small-scale gold-mining, known locally as "galamsey", are common in the West African nation and President Nana Akufo-Addo vowed a crackdown to curb its environmental damage.

The latest incident in the remote mining area of Gbane, Talensi district, in the Upper East region near the border with Burkina Faso happened late on Monday during a downpour, police said.

"We started with our rescue operation on Tuesday and by Thursday, we've been able to retrieve nine bodies," police spokesman David Fianko-Okyere told AFP.

"We suspect three more bodies are trapped down there so we're doing everything possible to get them dead or alive."