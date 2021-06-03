UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Dead In Ghana Gold Mine Collapse: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Nine dead in Ghana gold mine collapse: police

Accra, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Nine people died in a gold mine collapse in northern Ghana this week, police said Thursday as rescue operation continues.

Accidents in small-scale gold-mining, known locally as "galamsey", are common in the West African nation and President Nana Akufo-Addo vowed a crackdown to curb its environmental damage.

The latest incident in the remote mining area of Gbane, Talensi district, in the Upper East region near the border with Burkina Faso happened late on Monday during a downpour, police said.

"We started with our rescue operation on Tuesday and by Thursday, we've been able to retrieve nine bodies," police spokesman David Fianko-Okyere told AFP.

"We suspect three more bodies are trapped down there so we're doing everything possible to get them dead or alive."

Related Topics

Dead Police Died David Burkina Faso Ghana Border Gold

Recent Stories

Emirates announces launch of service to Miami

18 minutes ago

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

43 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

47 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

48 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.