UrduPoint.com

Nine Die In Uganda New Year Stampede: Police

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Nine die in Uganda New Year stampede: police

Kampala, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :At least nine people died in a shopping mall crush as revellers rang in the New Year in Uganda's capital on Sunday, police said.

After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, "a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.

"Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead." Owoyesigyire said "juveniles" were among the victims, without providing further details on their ages.

He said "rash" acts and "negligence" had led to the tragedy.

The celebrations to welcome in 2023 were the first in the east African country in three years, after restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and security issues.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Kampala Uganda Sunday

Recent Stories

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Ben ..

UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Benedict XVI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.