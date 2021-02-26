UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Gendarmes Killed In Central Mali Attack

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Nine gendarmes killed in central Mali attack

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Nine gendarmes were killed in an attack near the central Malian town of Bandiagara, in an area where militants groups are rampant, a military official said on Friday.

Military and local officials had earlier spoken of a death toll of eight, in the attack on a gendarmerie post which took place on Thursday night.

Nine Malian gendarmes were also wounded, five of them seriously, according to a military official who declined to be named.

The gendarmarie is a police unit that is under the command of the military.

Adama Dionko, a spokesmen for a group of associations in the area, said that there had been a long exchange of fire with a large number of jihadists.

Mali has been plunged in violence since 2012, when jihadists first rebelled in the north of the Sahel state.

The conflict has since spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger -- killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

But ethnically diverse central Mali has become the epicentre of the conflict, where tit-for-tat community killings are common, and militants regularly attack troops.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Militants Police Exchange Mali Burkina Faso Niger Post

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

6 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

51 minutes ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

53 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.