UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Killed In Ohio Shooting, Assailant Dead: Police

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Nine killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said.

"We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters.

"The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured.

"We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds."Police were working to identify the shooter and the FBI were on scene to provide any necessary assistance, he said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Dayton Sunday FBI From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

14 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

14 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

14 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.