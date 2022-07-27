UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed In Somalia Suicide Bombing: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine people including a senior local government official were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing in southern Somalia claimed by the militant group, police and witnesses said.

The attack occurred outside the administrative office in the town of Marka, where the district commissoner Abdullahi Ali Ahmed Wafow was speaking with local people, police said.

"Commissioner Abdullahi Wafow was killed in an explosion together with eight other people, most of them security personnel," a police officer in Marka, Ibrahim Ali, told AFP by phone.

"The police are still investigating the incident but there are already indications that a suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

