UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine New NHL Positives, 35 In All, As Camps Eyed Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Nine new NHL positives, 35 in all, as camps eyed next week

New York, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Hockey League announced nine new players are positive for COVID-19 this past week, bringing the total to 35 players with training camps reportedly to open next week.

The NHL said Monday that 396 players had reported to training facilities for optional team workouts and more than 2,900 tests were taken, with more than 1,400 in the past week.

Those tests resulted in 23 positive tests for COVID-19, the NHL said Monday, a figure that included 15 such positives announced a week ago.

The NHL also said it knows of 12 players who have tested positive outside of team workouts since June 8, up one from a week ago.

Players testing positive have been self-isolating. No players or clubs were identified by the league, which reportedly plans to open training camps at team facilities next Monday.

According to Canada's sports Network and ESPN, the NHL and NHL Players Association have agreed on tentative protocols for a resumption of the season starting August 1 but remain in talks for a new six-year collective bargaining agreement.

NHL team owners and league players would both have to ratify any deal to secure labor peace and set in motion the plan to finish a season halted March 12 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan reportedly will send 12 Eastern Conference teams to Toronto as a hub city with 12 from the Western Conference going to Edmonton, where the Stanley Cup Final would be staged in October.

Under reports of the terms, clubs would report to hub cities on July 25-26 after pre-season workouts and testing in home cities.

Each team would be allowed 52 people in the "secure zone" quarantine bubble with up to 31 players. Everyone would undergo daily COVID-19 testing, with 24 teams and 52 people per club meaning 1,248 people needing daily tests when everyone arrives and until teams are knocked out.

The top four clubs in each conference will play seeding games while the teams ranked fifth to 12th will meet in a five-game series to determine the four qualifiers that face the seeds in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Players would have three days from ratification of the deal to opt out of the NHL return, corresponding to when each team's bubble delegation would need to be submitted.

In the bubble, players will be in single rooms with one team per floor. Rooms will be cleaned every third day with pool and fitness centers open, room service and local restaurant delivery, hotel bars and restaurants available and excursions, such as to golf courses, with masks and social distancing plus secure transportation.

Masks will be mandatory outside of rooms within the bubble.

Partners and children can join players for the conference finals in Edmonton, with players on those clubs going five weeks without seeing families during the resumption of games.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Canada Hotel Edmonton Toronto Stanley Hub March June July August October From Agreement Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

21 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority seals four outlets , arreste ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Court Arrests Deputy Science Minister for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.