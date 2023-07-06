Open Menu

Nine People, Including Seven Children, Injured In Car Ramming At London School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LONDON, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Nine people, including seven children, were injured after a car drove into a school building in London on Thursday, police said.

"Officers are responding to an incident at a Primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school," Merton Police said in a statement.

Local firefighters and ambulances are also supporting emergency services at the incident that took place at the Study Preparatory School.

The driver was stopped at the scene but no arrests have yet been made, added the police.

The local Merton Council asked the public to avoid the area to allow access to the emergency services.

"We are not treating this incident as terror-related," police said later after the incident, adding that an investigation was underway.

eanwhile, local member of parliament Stephen Hammond said on Twitter that a major incident had been declared in the area following the incident.

