UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Police Officers Killed In NW Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Nine police officers killed in NW Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A gang of cattle thieves have killed nine policemen in a shootout in Nigeria's northwestern Kebbi state, police told AFP Monday.

Northwest and central Nigeria are a hub for heavily armed criminal gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and burning homes.

Police responded to a "distress call" on Sunday from residents of Makuku village in Sakaba district that a criminal gang was in the area to steal their livestock.

The police deployed to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, Kebbi state police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar said.

"We lost nine policemen in the encounter," said Abubakar, adding that the gang had "infiltrated" the area from either from neighbouring Niger state or Zamfara state, both of which are known to have bandits' hideouts.

Cattle thieves launch periodic attacks on villages in the area and then withdraw to their camps, said Abubakar.

"We are working to beef up security along the border areas to prevent infiltration by the bandits," he said.

Related Topics

Police Niger Nigeria Hub Border Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

7 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

7 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

7 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.