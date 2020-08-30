Nine-try Exeter stretch English Premiership lead

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Forwards Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds both scored hat-tricks as Exeter Chiefs extended their lead at the top of the English Premiership to 14 points with a nine-try 59-7 demolition of Worcester Warriors on Sunday.

Jack Nowell, Jacques Vermeulen and Stuart Hogg also crossed for the Chiefs, with Joe Simmonds adding seven conversions.

Warriors, who selected virtually a reserve side to take on the leaders, could only muster a solitary late try from Ashley Beck in response, converted by Billy Searle.

The thumping win leaves the Chiefs 14 points clear of second-placed Sale after the Sharks leapfrogged Bristol Bears with a 40-7 win on Saturday, while the Warriors remain in 10th place.

The hosts secured their bonus point inside the first half-hour but there was still time for Hill to complete his hat-trick before half-time.

He drove over from close range then supported an elusive run from Nowell to outflank the cover defence. Simmonds' conversion gave his side a 38-0 interval lead.