UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nineteen Civilians Killed In West Niger Attack: Local Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Nineteen civilians killed in west Niger attack: local official

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Nineteen civilians were killed when armed men raided a village in west Niger close to the border with Mali, a local official told AFP on Sunday.

"For the moment, the number of dead stands at 19 and two people have been wounded in an attack by armed men on motorbikes in the village of Gaigorou" in the Tillaberi region on Saturday evening, said the municipal official from Dessa.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Mali Tillaberi Niger Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

3 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.