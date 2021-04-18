Nineteen civilians killed in west Niger attack: local official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Nineteen civilians were killed when armed men raided a village in west Niger close to the border with Mali, a local official told AFP on Sunday.

"For the moment, the number of dead stands at 19 and two people have been wounded in an attack by armed men on motorbikes in the village of Gaigorou" in the Tillaberi region on Saturday evening, said the municipal official from Dessa.