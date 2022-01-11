UrduPoint.com

"NINGYO: Art & Beauty Of Japanese Dolls" Exhibition Starts At PNCA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

"NINGYO: Art & Beauty of Japanese Dolls" exhibition starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An exhibition titled "NINGYO: Art & Beauty of Japanese Dolls" started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as part of 70th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and the Japan Foundation in collaboration with PNCA displayed a superb collection of Japanese dolls at exhibition, said a press release issued here.

This popular Japanese dolls travelling exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday 11th January by WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, together with the distinguished guests, Hon. Andleeb Abbas, member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, present on the occasion.

The exhibition presented a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, to dress-up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys, and scale figures that are highly regarded around the world.

In the exhibition, a total of 67 carefully selected dolls divided under four sections "Ningyo to pray for children's growth," "Ningyo as fine art," "Ningyo as folk art," and "Spread of Ningyo culture" have been displayed by exhibiting the diversity of the Japanese dolls.

Japanese dolls traditionally known as "Ningyo" (which means human shape in Japanese) are a unique cultural symbol because of their rich history and association with the Japanese way of life. They reflect the customs of Japan and the aspirations of its people, possess distinctive regional attributes, and over the centuries have developed in many diverse forms.

Ambassador WADA, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition said that dolls have been an important part of the Japanese culture for centuries and they reflect the history of Japan from prehistoric to modern times. As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the dolls exhibition is a delightful occasion for the Pakistani friends to learn more about the Japanese dolls culture. The purpose of showing this exhibition is to give the visitors a close glimpse of the versatility and individuality of the traditional and cultural life of Japanese people, said the Ambassador.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till 25th of January 2022.

