Nintendo Banks On 'Zelda' To Boost Fortunes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Tokyo, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Japanese video game giant Nintendo is banking on the latest instalment of its 40-year-old saga "Zelda" to breathe life into its business, after forecasting a drop in profits this year.

The firm will release "Tears of the Kingdom" on Friday, with clips circulating on the internet already racking up millions of views and generating feverish excitement among fans.

The saga of Princess Zelda and the elf-like warrior Link has shifted 125 million copies worldwide since its first edition in 1986.

It helped to forge "open world" games where the player is free to roam in virtual landscapes -- an idea later taken up by games from "Grand Theft Auto" to "Skyrim".

But its main challenge this year will be to boost the figures for the Japanese studio and prolong the life of its Switch console, which experts say is in its dotage after seven years on the shelves.

The game "will be by far the biggest contributor to Nintendo's sales this year", said Serkan Toto, an analyst at Kantan Games.

Yet the franchise was something of a risk during the 1980s for a company that also boasts the "Super Mario" series as part of its stable.

