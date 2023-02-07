UrduPoint.com

Nintendo Cuts Profit Forecasts As Chip Shortage Hits Switch Sales

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Nintendo cuts profit forecasts as chip shortage hits Switch sales

Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Nintendo cut its full-year profit forecasts on Tuesday, saying the global chip shortage had dampened Switch sales, with analysts warning of waning momentum for the hit console nearly six years after its release.

New games have performed well, the Japanese company said, including "Splatoon 3" and "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet", which in November scored the highest global sales in the first three days for any Nintendo software.

Switch hardware sales by unit declined 21 percent year-on-year in April-December, "mainly due to a shortage of semiconductors and other component supplies that impacted production until around late summer".

The Kyoto-based gaming giant now expects net profit in 2022-23 of 370 billion Yen ($2.8 billion), down from its previous forecast of 400 billion yen.

Related Topics

Shortage Company November From Billion

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

53 minutes ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

4 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.