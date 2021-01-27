UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nintendo 'Joycon-Drift' Provokes EU Complaint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nintendo 'Joycon-Drift' provokes EU complaint

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Japanese video game maker Nintendo will face an EU-wide complaint for premature wear of a joystick controller, French and EU consumer groups said Wednesday.

The French consumer protection group UFC-Que Choisir said it would join a complaint launched by The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) against recurring problems with the Nintendo Switch console.

The glitch has been dubbed "Joycon-drift".

It causes characters to move without the controller being touched and has occurred in Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia, a BEUC statement said.

Around 25,000 players have reported being bothered by the problem, it added.

Que Choisir, which tests widely-used consumer products, said premature wear of electronic circuits and the lack of an effective seal were to blame for the problem.

"A worrisome quantity of debris and dust" was able to collect inside the joystick, it added.

"According to consumer testimonies, in 88 percent of cases, the game controllers broke within the first two years of use," the BEUC statement said.

It called for a pan-European investigation and urged that Nintendo "be obliged to urgently address the premature failures of its product".

Meanwhile, the defective controllers should be repaired free of charge and consumers should be informed about their limited lifespan, it added.

Nintendo has sold more than 68 million of the units worldwide, BEUC said.

Related Topics

France Norway Italy Belgium Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Netherlands Greece Million

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

41 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

29 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

29 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

30 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

30 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.