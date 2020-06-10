UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nintendo Says 300,000 Accounts Breached After Hack

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Nintendo says 300,000 accounts breached after hack

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers have breached 300,000 accounts since early April, gaining access to personal information such as birthdays and email addresses but not credit-card details.

An initial hack in April compromised 160,000 accounts and a further 140,000 breaches have been discovered since then, the Kyoto-based firm said in a statement released late Tuesday.

"We deeply apologise for causing trouble and worries to customers," Nintendo said in its statement, pledging to "enhance security... to prevent this happening again.

" Hackers broke into Nintendo Network IDs, intended for services on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, and then migrated to Nintendo Accounts, which can be used for purchases at the company's official online store.

Fraudulent purchases from hacked Nintendo Accounts represented only a fraction of total sales, the company said, and it vowed to reimburse victims if it had not already done so.

Nintendo has been enjoying a strong showing from its popular Switch console and blockbuster games including "Animal Crossing", with demand fuelled by players stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Company April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.