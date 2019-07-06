UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niqab Banned In Tunisian Government Offices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Niqab banned in Tunisian government offices

Tunis, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Tunisia's premier on Friday banned the niqab Muslim face covering for women in government offices, citing security concerns after attacks in the North African country.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons," his office said.

The ban on the niqab, which covers the entire face apart from the eyes, comes at a time of heightened security following a June 27 double suicide bombing in Tunis that left two dead and seven wounded.

The interior minister instructed police in February 2014 to step up supervision of the wearing of the niqab as part of anti-terrorism measures, to prevent its use as a disguise or to escape justice.

Reactions to the ban were mixed in the Tunisian capital.

"They have the right to prohibit (the niqab) given the events we are currently witnessing," said Ilhem, a young Tunisian woman.

"But in the end, it remains an individual freedom," she added.

Lina questioned "why the woman must make sacrifices every time there are security measures to be taken".

The Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights urged that the measure be only temporary.

"We are for the freedom to dress (as one pleases), but today with the current situation and the terrorist threats in Tunisia and across the region we find justifications for this decision," the league's president Jamel Msallem told AFP.

He said that the ban should be repealed as soon as "a normal security situation returns in Tunisia".

The niqab and other outward shows of Islamic devotion were not tolerated under the regime of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali but have made a comeback since he was toppled in Tunisia's 2011 revolution.

After bloody attacks in 2015 that targeted security forces and tourists, there were calls in Tunisia to re-impose the ban.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Police Interior Minister Suicide Young Tunis Tunisia February June Women 2015 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

21 minutes ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

21 minutes ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

47 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

47 minutes ago

At Least 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With I ..

27 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.