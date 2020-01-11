UrduPoint.com
N.Ireland Assembly To Sit On Saturday After Three-year Suspension

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

N.Ireland assembly to sit on Saturday after three-year suspension

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Northern Ireland's assembly will sit at Stormont on Saturday for the first time in three years after rival parties agreed to back a new power-sharing deal to revive its government.

The assembly will elect new officials including a first minister when it sits at the weekend, said Arlene Foster, leader of the conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The region's devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal caused by the runaway costs of a renewable energy scheme.

Numerous rounds of increasingly acrimonious negotiations failed to reach a solution and basic services were left unattended.

Pro-Irish republicans and pro-British unionists were pushed into an agreement on Friday by the threat of a new regional election if they missed a looming deadline on Monday.

The UK government in London also promised a large cash infusion into the tiny but strategically vital region if the republican Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) came to terms.

"Sinn Fein has taken the decision to re-enter the power-sharing institution and nominate ministers to the power-sharing executive," party leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters.

"We're ready to do business," she said.

- 'Extremely positive development' - Foster earlier called the draft power-sharing agreement "fair and balanced".

"This is a deal that recognises that we live in a shared society, this is a deal that recognises that no one identity should be placed over another," she told BBC radio.

"We are ready to go back into the Assembly." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Northern Ireland parties, calling the agreement to restore the devolved government "an extremely positive development for the people of Northern Ireland".

Friday's deal came with thousands of the region's healthcare workers on strike.

The latest talks were launched in the wake of a December 12 UK general election that saw both the DUP and Sinn Fein lose votes to smaller groups.

Analysts attributed the main parties' losses to voter frustration at their inability to reach a compromise that could let a government in Belfast take care of the region's daily needs.

