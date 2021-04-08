N.Ireland leaders condemn 'completely unacceptable' unrest

Belfast, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Northern Ireland's all-party executive came together on Thursday to condemn days of violent unrest stemming from the restive British territory's pro-UK community.

"Destruction, violence and the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, no matter what concerns may exist in communities," the executive -- made up of unionist, nationalist and centrist parties -- said in a statement.