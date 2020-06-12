N.Irish police identify weapon in murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A pistol discovered by Northern Irish police over the weekend was the weapon used to murder journalist Lyra McKee in the city of Londonderry last year, a force spokesman said Thursday.

"Detectives from the major investigation team investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have confirmed that a gun, which police recovered during searches in Londonderry last weekend, is the gun that was used in her murder," a police statement said.

The gun, a Hemmerli X-Esse pistol, was found with a quantity of ammunition and a bomb in a neighbourhood near Creggan -- the Londonderry housing estate where McKee was shot in the head as dissident republicans clashed with police on 18 April 2019.

"A very detailed forensic examination of the gun, ammunition and the plastic bags in which they were wrapped is currently ongoing," said Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy.

He said video evidence shows the gunman had to eject rounds from the weapon as it jammed when he fired on police the night McKee -- a bystander -- was shot.

Murphy added he had asked scientists to extend their forensic examination to determine whether the gunman, in his haste to clear the blockage, may have left forensic traces inside the gun.

Dissident republican group the New IRA took responsibility for the killing of McKee and offered its "full and sincere apologies" to her loved ones, saying she was "tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces".

One man has already been charged with McKee's murder whilst a second has been charged with the rioting which preceded her death.

"I know who was involved. I know who the gunman is," said Murphy. "I have asked the scientists to find me the evidence that will enable me to complete the jigsaw."