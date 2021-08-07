UrduPoint.com

Nishikori Advances To First ATP Semi-final In Two Years

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Nishikori advances to first ATP semi-final in two years

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to his first ATP semi-final in more than two years by defeating South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-5 on Friday at the Citi Open.

Nishikori had lost six consecutive tour-level quarter-finals, including one to Harris in March at Dubai, but this time dispatched the 24-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal on Thursday.

World number 67 Nishikori will face the winner of a later match between Americans Denis Kudla and Mackenzie McDonald for a berth in Sunday's final on the Washington hardcourts.

Saturday's other semi-final will send 20-year-old American wildcard Jenson Brooksby against 24th-ranked Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner.

Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, arrived after a Tokyo Olympic quarter-final loss to top-ranked Novak Djokovic and battled jet lag when the week began.

Now the 31-year-old Japanese star, the 2014 US Open runner-up, will play in his first ATP semi-final since April 2019 at Barcelona.

Nishikori could reach his first final since taking the most recent of 12 career titles in January 2019 at Brisbane.

Harris ousted 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the Spaniard's second comeback match after a two-month layoff with a foot injury.

Harris double-faulted away a break in the opening game and Nishikori broke again on his way to a 4-0 lead. Harris pulled within 4-3 but Nishikori held and broke again to claim the first set in 45 minutes.

In set two, Nishikori botched a forehand and netted a backhand on break chances in the sixth game and saved a break point with a forehand winner in the seventh game.

Harris saved a break point in the eighth game with his fifth ace and a match point in the 10th with a service winner, but squandered two break chances in the 11th game with errant backhands.

After saving another match point with his 10th and final ace, Harris netted a backhand after an extended rally and misfired on a forehand on match point to hand Nishikori the victory.

Local hero Kudla and McDonald each seek a first career ATP final. World number 103 Kudla hasn't reached an ATP semi-final since Halle in 2018. McDonald, ranked 107th, reached his only ATP semi-final in 2019 at Delray Beach.

- Murray enjoys Brooksby - Sinner ousted American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-2, to become Washington's first Italian semi-finalist in 25 years. He could become the first Italian finalist in the event's 52-year history.

Sinner, a 2020 French Open quarter-finalist, seeks his third ATP title after Sofia last November and Melbourne in January. But first he must get past Brooksby, who hasn't dropped a set all week.

"He's a very tricky player," Sinner said. "He's maybe in the best moment of his young career, playing the best tennis. He's really, really in confidence." Brooksby, ranked 130th, became the lowest-ranked Washington semi-finalist since 416th-rated John Isner in 2007 by routing Australian 11th seed John Millman 6-1, 6-2.

British three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray tweeted that "Brooksby is the sort of player I love to watch...lots of variety..high tennis IQ....great in defence..""That's great words to hear from Andy," Brooksby said. "He has been one of the best in the sport and a great guy to look up to. That means a lot."Brooksby, runner-up last month at Newport in his first ATP final, ousted Canada's 15th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday for his first victory over a top-50 foe.

Related Topics

Tennis World Washington Canada Dubai Young Brisbane Melbourne Sofia Tokyo Barcelona Lead Newport South Africa Rafael Nadal January March April November Sunday 2015 2018 2019 2020 Olympics Event All From Best Andy Murray US Open Love

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

8 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

8 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

8 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

9 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.