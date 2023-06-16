UrduPoint.com

Nissan Confirms Top Executive Gupta Leaving Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Nissan confirms top executive Gupta leaving company

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Top Nissan executive Ashwani Gupta is leaving the company, the Japanese automaker confirmed Friday, a day after reports of a leadership clash inside the company.

The departure will revive concerns about the stability of Nissan's leadership, which was left in disarray after former chief Carlos Ghosn was arrested over financial wrongdoing in 2018.

Nissan said chief operating officer Gupta had "elected to leave the company to pursue other opportunities effective June 27", without detailing the reasons for his departure.

A new executive line-up will be announced on the same date, the firm added.

The announcement came a day after a source told AFP that 52-year-old Gupta was leaving, citing in part a "rivalry" between the Indian national and Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

"He had a very clear ambition to take the top job. He wasn't forced out, but he had understood" that it wouldn't be possible, the source said.

The Financial Times first reported Gupta's surprise departure on Thursday, saying Uchida and Gupta had clashed, with the latter seen as sometimes overstepping his role and undermining the company's chief.

The newspaper also said Gupta faced "multiple internal complaints", though it did not detail their contents.

On Thursday, Nissan declined to comment on reports of Gupta's departure, saying only: "Independent third parties have been retained to verify facts, and carry on appropriate actions." Earlier this year, Nissan and Renault signed a deal to reboot their rocky 24-year relationship, following months of painstaking negotiations and repeated delays.

Under the agreement, Renault will slash its stake in Nissan, which will in turn take a stake of up to 15 percent in Renault's new electric vehicle venture Ampere.

The Financial Times said Renault executives had long viewed Gupta as "one of the biggest obstacles in negotiations between the alliance partners" because he consistently rejected the French company's demands.

Nissan has struggled to find its feet again after being rocked by Ghosn's arrest, which prompted internal investigations that saw the company's CEO also step aside.

Ghosn fled Japan while on bail and is now an international fugitive in Lebanon. He denies any wrongdoing and says he fled because he did not believe he would get a fair trial.

Related Topics

India Company Vehicle Job Same Alliance Japan Lebanon June 2018 Agreement Nissan Top Renault

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

6 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

7 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

7 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

7 hours ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.