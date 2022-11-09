UrduPoint.com

Nissan Hikes Forecasts On Weak Yen Despite Falling Unit Sales

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Nissan hikes forecasts on weak yen despite falling unit sales

Tokyo, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Nissan on Wednesday upgraded its full-year profit forecasts, as the depreciating Yen helps inflate its overseas profits, despite ongoing challenges including Covid shutdowns and the global chip shortage.

The company now expects an annual net profit of 155 billion yen ($1.06 billion), up 5.0 billion yen from an earlier target for the year to March 2023.

It also hiked annual sales figures, but said it now expects to sell 3.7 million units in the business year, down from a previous forecast of 4.0 million and lower than its unit sales in the previous fiscal year.

In a statement, the firm cited "a severe business environment in the first half of the fiscal year, with raw material prices rising sharply and sales volume falling below the previous year's level due to semiconductor supply shortages and the impact of COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai." It said it improved net revenue per car sold by slashing expenses but also benefited from the collapsing value of the yen against the Dollar.

"Our strong first half performance reflects our steadily improving profit structure and strong business foundations, as well as the exchange-rate impact of the historically weak yen," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida in a statement.

He said the business environment was expected to "remain challenging" in the second half of the year, with ongoing semiconductor shortages and increased raw material prices.

Nissan also reported a one-time loss in the period of approximately 100 billion yen "expected to be incurred in connection with the withdrawal from the Russian market".

The results come with all eyes on negotiations between Nissan and alliance partner Renault on a possible rebalancing of their sometimes fractious relationship.

The French automaker, which on Tuesday confirmed it will create a new electric car unit, Ampere, is believed to be discussing a sizable reduction of its stake in Nissan.

Nissan said in a statement last month that "trustful discussions" were underway with France's Renault as part of an effort to "reinforce the cooperation and the future" of their decades-long alliance.

The partnership is widely credited for Nissan's transformation from a money-losing carmaker in the late 1990s into one of the world's biggest industry giants.

Through the ongoing negotiation, Nissan officials reportedly want to rectify what they see as the uneven terms of their alliance, where Renault controls around 43 percent of Nissan but the Japanese automaker retains just a 15 percent share in its partner.

Uchida told reporters that "open and constructive" discussions were being held on the future of the alliance, which also groups Mitsubishi Motors, but declined to offer any details.

"Yesterday, the Renault group made an announcement about the new firm... we're looking into how this firm would benefit Nissan and how we should participate in it," he said.

"Based on the discussions going forward, we will consider an investment in this new firm."

Related Topics

Shortage World Business Dollar Russia France Company Car Shanghai Alliance March Market All From Industry Nissan Share Mitsubishi Renault Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.