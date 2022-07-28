UrduPoint.com

Nissan Q1 Net Profit Hit By China Lockdown, Chip Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Nissan Q1 net profit hit by China lockdown, chip shortages

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Nissan said on Thursday that net profit sank nearly 60 percent in the three months to June as pressures including a lockdown in Shanghai and chip shortages weighed on business.

The Japanese auto giant, which in May reported a positive full-year net profit for the first time in three years, said it logged a net profit of 47.1 billion Yen ($347 million), down 58.9 percent on-year.

"During the first quarter, the extremely challenging business environment put pressure on earnings," Nissan said in a statement.

"Production was constrained by the Shanghai lockdown caused by spread of the new coronavirus, and semiconductor supply shortages, while external factors such as soaring raw material prices and logistics costs also intensified their impact.

" "The pandemic understandably remains a priority challenge," chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

"At the same time, we experienced tailwinds with favourable foreign exchange rates," he added, referring to the yen's recent slump against the Dollar, which helps inflate overseas profits for Japanese firms.

Despite the challenges, the firm left its full-year forecast unchanged, projecting a net profit of 150 billion yen.

That would be a 30.4 percent slump, however, from the previous year's 215.5 billion yen.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar Shanghai Same May June From Nissan Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

12 minutes ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

38 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

52 minutes ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.