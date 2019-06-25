UrduPoint.com
Nissan Shareholders To Vote On Governance Overhaul

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Nissan shareholders began a fractious annual meeting Tuesday to discuss revamping operations at the crisis-hit Japanese automaker after the Carlos Ghosn scandal, amid lingering tension with French partner Renault.

The meeting will see votes on a series of reforms to the Japanese car giant, designed to put Nissan on a more stable footing after the shock caused by former boss Ghosn's arrest on multiple financial misconduct charges.

Adding to the company's operational woes, net profits fell to a near-decade low in the last business year. The company has already warned of "a difficult business environment" for the next 12 months.

Nissan aims to set up three new oversight committees on the appointment of senior officials, pay and audit -- a reaction to allegations that Ghosn was able to concentrate too much power in his hands.

But the plan hit the skids with Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan and complained it did not have enough of a say in the new structure.

Crisis was averted when Nissan suggested Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard sit on the appointments committee, and CEO Thierry Bollore on the audit committee.

However, Renault will not be represented on the new committee on pay -- possibly reflecting longstanding rancour in Japan over Ghosn's high rewards compared to most Japanese CEOs.

