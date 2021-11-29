UrduPoint.com

Nissan Touts 'pioneer' Status With New Electric Vehicle Targets

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nissan touts 'pioneer' status with new electric vehicle targets

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Nissan on Monday unveiled plans for electric and hybrid vehicles to make up half its global sales by 2030, with a top executive insisting the firm's "pioneer" status would help it capture market share.

Speaking to AFP, Nissan number two Ashwani Gupta insisted the firm's electric vehicle (EV) targets were "progressive" and said he welcomed "healthy competition" from all-electric rivals like much-hyped Tesla.

"In 2010 when we talked about electric batteries, we were the only ones, and thanks to all these players the awareness has improved. That's helping us," he told AFP after the firm unveiled its new Ambition 2030 long-term plan.

"We are very happy to have these players who are creating the EV awareness... healthy competition is always good." Last year, just 10 percent of Nissan's global sales were EVs or hybrids, and it said Monday it plans 23 new models, including 15 new electric vehicles, in a bid to reach the 2030 goal.

It said it will invest two trillion Yen ($17.5 billion) over the next five years to speed up electrification, compared to spending one trillion between 2010-2020, aiming to launch electric vehicles with its proprietary batteries in seven years.

Across the auto industry, firms are boosting electric vehicles, with Sweden's Volvo pledging to switch all sales away from traditional fuel cars by 2030, and Japan's Honda setting the same target by 2040.

Gupta denied that Nissan's targets were unambitious by comparison, insisting the plan was "sensible, grounded and progressive.""We are the pioneers," Gupta added. "We launched our first battery electric (vehicle) in 2010, the market didn't exist and the customer didn't ask for it."

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Honda Same Japan Sweden Market All From Industry Volvo Nissan Share Top Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

12 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

12 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.