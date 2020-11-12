Nissan trims losses in Q2, upgrades forecasts

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday it trimmed net loss in the second quarter, though it remained in the red, and upgraded its full-year forecasts as the global auto industry showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite the improved results, the firm is recovering much slower than some of its rivals, with Toyota and Honda both reporting profits in their second quarters.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the auto sector worldwide, with lockdowns and a move to working from home driving down demand, and economic downturns also affecting their bottom line.

Nissan, which was already struggling before the crisis hit, suffered a massive loss in the previous fiscal year, but it said quarterly net loss shrank to 44.4 billion Yen ($422 million) for the three months to September from 285.

6 billion in the previous quarter.

It revised upward its full-year forecast, projecting net loss at 615 billion for the fiscal year to March 2021, compared with its earlier estimate of a 670 billion yen net loss.

Annual sales are seen at 7.94 trillion yen, up from 7.8 trillion yen forecast earlier.

It said efforts to reduce fixed costs, inventory and incentives helped mitigate the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

CEO Makoto Uchida said the company's "Nissan Next" business transformation was on track despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

"Nissan launched 'Nissan Next' in May, with a clear focus on immediate recovery while putting the business back on the path to growth," he told reporters.

"I am pleased to announce that Nissan has made steady progress in the past six months."